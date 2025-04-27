WWE's Aleister Black shares startling revelation on the aftermath of his AEW match against Cope

Malakai Black recently left AEW after months of uncertainty and frustration, and now WWE's Aleister Black has finally returned. The former World Trios Champion had memorable All Elite feuds during his run that went almost four years, and now he has opened up on a shocking scoop from his infamous match with Adam Copeland (Cope).

The Anti-Hero battled The Ultimate Opportunist in a bloody Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at All Elite Wrestling's sixth annual Double Or Nothing in May 2024. After weeks of mind games, The House of Black's leader fought the former Edge for 20 minutes, but failed to capture the TNT Championship. Both competitors were hurt in the violent showdown, but Cope's viral cage dive led to a fractured tibia and a bit of regret, as the title was stripped from him because he was on the shelf.

Black has been a big fan of Cope for years and sees their rivalry as a career highlight. Speaking to Wrestling the Rap Game, the Dutch grappler recalled the feud and how he felt about the Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match. In line with the startling backstage reports, Aleister revealed that he lost around a pint and a half of blood during the match.

"When we finally got to work together, it was everything I wanted it to be. The cage match was definitely one of my favorite matches I’ve done in AEW, and you know, Adam is just. [...] Man, he’s Adam Copeland. [...] He was very giving, and we had such a blast in there. I just remember. [...] I lost so much blood in that match. I lost... they calculated I lost about a pint and a half, that’s what they think, because it bled so long and so profusely, it was pouring out. But it added so much, you know? And also, because you don’t see me bleed that often, right? That cage match had to be violent. I think we absolutely added a level of violence in there that was like slow, methodical, but then also very precise and quick at times," Black said. [From 1:17:08 to 1:18:21]

Check out his comments in the video below:

Black and Copeland did not lock up again after AEW Double Or Nothing. This was their third time sharing the ring, as a month before Dynasty 2024 saw The House of Black defeat Copeland, Mark Briscoe, and Eddie Kingston. They also worked the WWE Royal Rumble in 2020.

Former AEW star congratulates Aleister Black

The long-awaited WWE return of Aleister Black finally went down on SmackDown, and many are celebrating.

Former AEW star Jose The Assistant, who made headlines last month after calling on Triple H to bring back a former WWE tag team, took to X/Twitter to congratulate the former Malakai Black.

"Easily one of the smartest and skilled person in wrestling. Congratulations @malakaiblxck #WWE," Jose wrote.

Expand Tweet

Jose left AEW in April 2024. The former manager-wrestler actually worked two WWE enhancement talent matches in 2011 and 2012, losing to Brodus Clay and Ryback.

