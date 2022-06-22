"Expect the unexpected" - WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley's ex-manager teases a massive return at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Lio Rush recently teased a return to the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 26th.

The former WWE Superstar had a brief run under Tony Khan's umbrella, which lasted from 2021 to early 2022. The Man Of The Hour became manager of the up-and-coming Dante Martin and even wrestled with him in a few matches.

The duo's run ended abruptly on the back of Rush's controversial tweet against Tony Khan. The 27-year-old called out Khan on Twitter, telling him to apologize for his upsetting remarks against released star Big Swole.

Soon after his statement, Lio Rush was taken off TV. He later revealed that his contract had expired, thus ending his short stint with the company on bad terms.

Speaking on The Angle podcast, Rush dropped a hint of a potential return as he asked his fans to "expect the unexpected."

“Well, I’d ruin the fun if I told you. I think always when it comes to the name Lio Rush expect the unexpected and I’ll leave it on that note. That’s why my fans like me, they never know what I’ll do next. I like creating a show so, buckle up!" - Rush said. [28:00 - 28:28]

You can listen to the full interview below:

Lio Rush hasn't completely shut the doors on a potential AEW return

Lio Rush believes his past comments against the AEW President will not be held against him if he were to return to the company.

Speaking on GOW MEDIA 216, The Man of the Hour asserted that there was no bad blood between him and Mr. Khan. The veteran added that the door hasn't completely closed on a potential AEW return:

"Nothing is ever closed, nothing. I feel like I have made the best out of the opportunites I was presented, while staying true to myself. (...) I do think one day, it will be inevitable, I think it's inevitable to cross paths with Tony again. (...) Even with my departure, there was no bad blood, I mean, the situation was what it was, and we parted ways. I don't think that that door is closed." - said Rush. [2:45 - 4:28]

Tony Khan has shown a penchant for delivering shocking surprises at the pay-per-views. Should the fan-favorite Lio Rush show up on June 26th, it could blow the roof of the United Center in Chicago.

