WWE’s Drew McIntyre pens heartfelt review for Saraya’s major milestone

WWE star Drew McIntyre has sent an emotional message to former AEW Women's World Champion Saraya. The latter's book, Hell in Boots, has been breaking records everywhere. The Scottish Warrior showed support for the book.

Saraya has had a rough childhood. The struggle of the former AEW Women's World Champion and her family has been noteworthy. The book is filled with stories, and many people have been inspired by it. Drew McIntyre dropped a heartfelt review of the book.

The former WWE Champion said he was proud to see Saraya become a successful pro wrestler. He wrote about how the Norfolk Doll survived and didn't break midway during life's journey.

"From seeing her begin this journey as a teenager in the British wrestling scene to where she is today, I'm so proud to see not just the wrestler, but the woman Raya has become... Truth is the wrestling is the easy part. It's homesickness, trying to learn how to be an adult and the setbacks that life throws at you that is the real challenge. Raya has faced moments that almost broke her and would break any normal person, thankfully she is no normal person," he wrote. [H/T McNallyRobinson.com]

Jon Moxley also wrote a review of Saraya's book

The reigning AEW World Champion also spoke his mind after reading the book. Similar to Drew, the True King talked highly of Saraya.

In the review, Jon Moxley stated that the Anti Diva is extremely trustworthy and will support her friends when they need it.

"Hers is the light of a genuine and beautiful soul, the kind that will burn bright and warm through any rainstorm and cannot be extinguished by any of life's hardships. It is a rare woman with whom you can shoot whiskey, trust to back you up in a knife fight, and expect to give you thoughtful birthday gift ideas for your wife months ahead of time," he wrote.

It remains to be seen when the former AEW Women's World Champion will return to AEW, as she hasn't been seen in the promotion for many months.

