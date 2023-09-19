WWE's TJ Wilson admits that one current AEW star made his job easy

WWE producer TJ Wilson recently talked about his days as a wrestler and stated that a current AEW star helped make his job easy.

The name in question is none other than Bryan Danielson. The American Dragon is known for being incredibly talented in the ring and constantly gets praised by legends for his work.

TJ Wilson and Bryan Danielson have worked together in WWE as well as in NJPW. It was during their time in the latter promotion where Danielson helped TJ Wilson make things fun.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on his Out of Character podcast, Wilson talked about sharing the ring with Bryan Danielson.

"My whole second tour of New Japan was Bryan and I in tags. We would do tags, six-man, and eight-man tags. Liger, same thing, he would come to back, ‘Perfect, every night so good.’ I was like, ‘teaming with Bryan is about as easy as it gets. This is easy.’ He makes my job so easy and it was fun,"

Wilson also talked about an infamous match against Danielson at Saturday Morning Slam:

"What I always laugh so hard about that match is, it has to be the funniest or worst use of Kane’s entrance and pyro of all-time. We used it out of like the airplane, and it goes into an airplane spin. That distracted me and Bryan hit me with an airplane spin. He’s dizzy too, so he misses a dropkick in the corner where I’m nowhere near there. I remember Bryan laughing so hard. That was in Buffalo, and this fan has a giant sign saying ‘Tyson Kidd is a workhorse.’ We get to the back and Bryan was laughing so hard and was like, ‘Not tonight. Not tonight you’re not’ because we were in this comedy match. He’s laughing and is all, ‘You really let that guy down tonight. '" [H/T:Fightful]

Dutch Mantell believes former WWE star Bryan Danielson will not step away from professional wrestling even after he retires

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently talked about Bryan Danielson's potential retirement next year. The veteran believes that the American Dragon will not step away from competition even after his retirement.

Speaking on the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager talked about Bryan's future after retirement.

"If he retires, great, and if he wants to go home from AEW, if he wants to go home for nine months and not wrestle. But I don't think he is going to do that. I think what he would do... he will, because Tony Khan has talked about this, that if he comes to a point where he is just burnt out on it, he was just going to hand it to Bryan (Danielson) saying you do this for a while. Of course, Bryan would take it and he would re-staff everything and move things around to where he is comfortable doing it and see what they can do." [4:35-5:13]

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell? Let us know in the comments below.