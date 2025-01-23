WWE SmackDown star has a hilarious reaction to Shelton Benjamin becoming a champion in AEW

Shelton Benjamin won his first championship in AEW this week. WWE SmackDown star Michin had a hilarious reaction to his title victory.

On the January 22 edition of AEW's flagship show Dynamite, Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate took on Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They defeated Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen to become the new tag team champions.

Following Benjamin's first AEW title win on Dynamite, Michin went on X (fka Twitter) to send him a message. She shared a text message exchange she had with the new AEW World Tag Team Champion and even jokingly called him a thief. In another recent tweet, she shared a hilarious reaction to a fan's tweet stating that Shelton Benjamin became a champion in AEW before she did in WWE.

Trending

Check out her reaction post below.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Last year, Michin went after the NXT Women's North American Championship and the Women's United States Championship but was unsuccessful in her quest to become a champion both times.

Shelton Benjamin confronted Vince McMahon after his faction was disbanded

Shelton Benjamin was a member of The Hurt Business in WWE. The faction was disbanded to elevate Bobby Lashley's singles run with MVP as his manager. Speaking on Talk is Jericho, The Gold Standard revealed that he confronted Vince McMahon after his faction was disbanded as he felt betrayed by the company.

He said, "I felt a bit betrayed because I come here every week; I never complain; I risk my life just like everybody else. When other people wanted to stay home, you never had to question whether or not I’d come to work."

Benjamin added he never got the opportunity to prove himself in WWE. He later realized that he had no future in WWE. He also learned that no matter what he did for the company, he would never be appreciated.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback