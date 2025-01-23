Mia Yim sends one-word message to Shelton Benjamin after he wins first title in AEW

WWE Superstar Mia Yim, aka Michin, has responded to Shelton Benjamin's championship win on tonight's AEW Dynamite. On tonight's edition of the show, The Hurt Syndicate defeated Private Party to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Shenton Benjamin has done incredibly well for himself in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling so far. The veteran finally won gold tonight on Dynamite when he and Bobby Lashley defeated Private Party.

Shortly after, Mia Yim shared a text message exchange that she had with Benjamin. Yim jokingly called him a "thief" in the message in question.

Here's the tweet:

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Shelton Benjamin was surprised with his matches on AEW TV as per his comments in an interview with ITR Wrestling. Here's what he said last year:

"Just the fact that I’ve been able to gel so well with guys who I never have worked with before and put on great performances, that has been the biggest surprise to me. It shouldn’t be, because again, these are some of the best athletes in the world, some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. But it’s definitely a pleasant surprise." [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Many fans believe going to AEW was the right thing to do on Shelton Benjamin's part. Fans consider him one of the most underrated talents in the industry and feel he wasn't utilized to his fullest potential in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback