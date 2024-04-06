WWE star reacts to AEW's Keith Lee appearing during CM Punk interview

WWE Star recently reacted to AEW star Keith Lee's appearance during CM Punk's interview. The star in question is Dijak.

While Kayla Braxton was backstage interviewing The Best in the World during the 2024 Hall of Fame, a person walked behind them. When the person turned his face towards the camera, fans got to know that it was Keith Lee. He was also recently spotted with Bobby Lashley and other stars ahead of WrestleMania 40.

Dijak recently went to his official account to share a picture of the moment when the WWE camera caught Keith Lee backstage during Punk's interview and wrote this in reaction:

"Great interview here with CM Punk."

EC3 comments on CM Punk taking shots at AEW

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 commented on CM Punk lashing out on AEW. He stated that The Second City Savior did the right thing by taking the interview, as many people got to know the reality of how things work in AEW.

"He tackled the questions. It's not like he went out there with a vendetta interviewer, asked him a question, and shed light on a lot of things that a lot of people have said who don't have his first-hand experience, but they just know through the scuttlebutt through talking to people and through the entire perception of a product like everybody wants the product to succeed."

He added:

"Everybody here wants there to be a WWE alternative, a number two that can challenge for number one, a place where people can go and make a good living that produces great work, great art, great sport, great entertainment, and when it's not happening because of...things like no matter what, if you're going to be a leader, whether it's your fault or not, everything starts and stops with you."

CM Punk had an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Hewani. In the interview, he shared his experiences working in the promotion and claimed that Tony Khan's niceness is the biggest hindrance to the growth of the Jacksonville-based company.

