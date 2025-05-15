WWE star takes massive shots at AEW hours after Will Ospreay makes controversial comments

AEW star Will Ospreay made bold comments regarding WWE recently. This might not have sat well with some of the stars. WWE NXT star Lexis King recently took a jab at the Jacksonville-based promotion hours later after the Aerial Assassin's remarks.

Wrestlers haven't hesitated to go after one another for the past few weeks. Je'Von Evans and Ricochet had one of the most brutal tweet wars on wrestling X. While The One and Only talked about Evans, the latter directly attacked Tony Khan. In recent interviews, Will Ospreay has been stirring the pot, claiming that AEW produces a better product than WWE.

Hours later, Lexis King promoted WWE's Evolve promotion, and a fan claimed that he would not be watching WWE NXT's developmental brand but instead would watch AEW.

The former AEW star took a shot at the company, saying that the aforementioned fan will be watching Evolve's developmental show.

"So you’ll be watching the developmental for the developmental for the developmental? No worries… I’ll be busy developing, while you are watching others develop!" he wrote.

Will Ospreay talks about WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 was considered a major disappointment to Many fans who highly criticized the show.

While speaking on the Daily Star, the former International Champion said that he didn't watch WrestleMania. However, he praised IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley's performance on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“WWE are on fire now, but not even as a viewer, as a wrestler, I just don't enjoy it. I haven't watched WrestleMania. From what I've heard, it wasn't the best Mania. Maybe Iyo, Rhea, and Bianca was the only sick match. The three of them are sick. They are three of the best wrestlers, period," he said.

It will be interesting to see if any star from the global sports entertainment juggernaut replies to his comments.

