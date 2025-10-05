WWE suddenly drops Adam Copeland reference; another AEW name mentioned

WWE just referenced Adam Copeland online. Another major AEW name was also mentioned.

Adam Copeland and Chris Jericho became global stars due to their time with the WWE. They won numerous accolades during their time with the Stamford-based promotion and could also be considered two of the greatest WWE stars of all time. They were also part of several iconic moments in the company's history. Today, Copeland and Jericho work for AEW.

WWE recently posted a video to its YouTube channel about the 10 most devastating spears of all time. The Rated R Superstar was featured at number four on the list for his iconic spear he delivered to Jeff Hardy from a ladder during their TLC match at WrestleMania 17. Chris Jericho was featured on the list twice - for the spear he took from Rhyno through the SmackDown Ovaltron and for a spear he received from Goldberg through the glass pod in their Elimination Chamber match.

Vince Russo wants Adam Copeland to be John Cena's final opponent

Ever since John Cena announced that he would be stepping away from the ring this year, there has been a lot of speculation about who his final opponent could be. After Copeland hinted that he was stepping away from AEW for a while, many fans believed the Rated R Superstar could be making his WWE return to face his longtime rival.

Speaking on the Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo said that Copeland needs to be Cena's final opponent.

"Like I said, that's why I think it needs to be an Adam Copeland. It needs to be somebody new, another pop making their return."

John Cena and the former Edge have a lot of history together. They were both an instrumental part of each other's careers. So, it remains to be seen if the Rated R Superstar will return to the WWE for one more match.

