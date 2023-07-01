WWE Superstar divulges Jeff Hardy and Rey Mysterio's influence on her ahead of Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is just around the corner, and one of the participants in the women's ladder match is drawing on past participants of the chaotic bout for inspiration.

Zelina Vega is set to compete in the treacherous Money in the Bank ladder match this Saturday in London, England. Stepping into such a dangerous affair can be quite daunting. As such, the LWO member has decided to look to legends like Rey Mysterio and Jeff Hardy for guidelines on tackling the crazy bout.

Speaking with Gorilla Position, Vega said the following:

"I’m excited. I think more than anything, it’s a nerve-wracking thing. But it’s also, you know, if you’re gonna do it, you gotta overdo it, and you gotta make sure that the highlight reel belongs to you, whether that’s grabbing the briefcase or just having the craziest moment. For me, I think about, 'Okay, what would Jeff Hardy do? What kind of crazy move would he do? Or what would Rey Mysterio do? I think it’s cool to be able to pull from them and put in my own way." [H/T: Fightful]

Given Hardy and Mysterio's track record in Money in the Bank matches, fans can expect Zelina Vega to put her body on the line and take greater risks than ever before this weekend.

Logan Paul to win at WWE Money in the Bank?

The recent addition of Logan Paul to WWE's men's Money in the Bank ladder match caught many fans off guard. Reports have indicated that the social media megastar has since been pitched to win the briefcase, but Triple H is not a big fan of the idea.

At present, it seems as though LA Knight and Damian Priest are still the favorites to capture the Money in the Bank briefcase. Although, no one can be one-hundred percent certain until all is said and done this Saturday.

At the very least, WWE has no shortage of good options to win the match, with fan favorites like Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and Butch rounding up the rest of the field.

