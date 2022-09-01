"Everyone is a sucker for a HUNK" - WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler's real-life brother spotted with four female stars backstage on AEW Dynamite

While Dolph Ziggler is going through a storyline in WWE, his brother Ryan Nemeth was recently spotted backstage in AEW with four other stars.

The self-proclaimed Hollywood Hunk is a part of the All Elite roster, joining the promotion in January last year. Since then, he has sporadically appeared in matches with stars like Hangman Adam Page and Marko Stunt.

Ryan recently had a match against TNT Champion Wardlow, which ended with a resounding defeat for the WWE star's brother. His appearance on this week's Dynamite further saw him getting demolished by W. Morrissey in a short segment.

Despite his frequent defeats, Ryan has apparently cultivated a dedicated fanbase. A photo posted by AEW star Rebel showed him surrounded by four female stars, apparently overcome with admiration.

As of now, only time will tell when the Hollywood Hunk will reappear in AEW again.

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recently responded to whether he would team up with his brother

A while back, Dolph Ziggler was asked if fans would ever see him perform alongside his real-life brother.

The Show Off hosted a #asktheheel interactive session on Twitter last month. Responding to the question, Ziggler shared a picture of Ryan and himself with a positive reply.

Ryan Nemeth has been a part of the Stamford-based company, wrestling under the name Briley Pierce for NXT. This makes it plausible for the Hollywood Hunk to return to Ziggler's side and possibly team up with him in the future as well. Also, it isn't impossible for Dolph Ziggler to jump ship to AEW sometime later.

Though there is no concrete news of the two brothers teaming up soon, the Show Off's reply indicates that it is not out of the realm of possibility. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the WWE star makes good on his word in the future.

