WWE Superstar gives cheeky nod to top AEW tag team, teases departure?

A WWE Superstar sent out an interesting tweet today that contained a cheeky nod to a popular AEW tag team and might have hinted at his future in the world of wrestling.

Jagger Reid and his partner Rip Fowler, who primarily compete in NXT's tag team division, are believed to be departing the company once their contracts expire this October. The tag team previously known as The Grizzled Young Veterans and The Dyad reportedly requested their release from WWE back in April and recently confirmed that the request was denied.

Reid has teased his departure from the Stamford-based company since then, and he seems to have thrown more fuel on the speculative fire with a tweet referencing the popular All Elite tag team Better Than You Bay Bay, which is comprised of Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF.

Cole and MJF have established a simple double clothesline as their tandem finisher in tag team matches and have made sure to reference the beauty of the maneuver at every opportunity.

On last night's episode of NXT, Jagger and Fowler hit the move in their failed attempt to capture the NXT Tag Team Championship from Tony D'Angelo & Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo. Reid has now commented on the move, sending out the following tweet:

"Double Clothesline? 9-5 Tuesday nights. #WWENXT"

Unfortunately for Reid and Fowler, even if the two manage to make the jump to All Elite Wrestling after their WWE contracts expire, it will be well after the massive All In pay-per-view set to take place in their home country later this month.

AEW talents are concerned about the limited spots at All In

If, by some miracle, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler could join up with AEW by the time All In takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, there's no guarantee the two would make it on the card.

Although MJF and Adam Cole have been confirmed to be pulling double duty with a tag team match on the Zero Hour pre-show and a main-event face-off for the AEW World Championship, several other stars are reportedly concerned about making it to the event at all.

A recent report from SEScoops highlighted these concerns, with several All Elite talents speaking out about the lack of urgency in booking the card and the uncertain nature of what will easily be the company's biggest event to date.

Would you like to see Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler compete in their home country at All In? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

