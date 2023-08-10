30-year-old star hints at leaving WWE

In WWE, some superstars witness their rise, while others see their downfall due to creative differences. It appears that the top faction in NXT, The Dyad, which consists of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, is reported to make their exit very soon, which was teased by Reid on social media.

Back in April 2023, Fowler and Reid asked for their release from WWE; however, the company denied their request, as mentioned by the duo. In their statement, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions announced that their contracts are set to expire in October 2023.

On an episode of WWE's third brand, the company creatives booked The Dyad vs. Creed Brothers in a Losers Leave NXT match-up. Creed Brothers lost to Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler in the following angle between the two tag teams.

Since October is only two months away, the 30-year-old star took to Twitter to tease his departure from the Stamford-based company.

"2024 is only 4 months away. Vs.??? LMK," Reid wrote.

Former WWE Superstar says the company is not using The Dyad team properly

According to former star Flash Morgan Webster, the Stamford-based promotion is not using Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid to their full potential.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Webster shared his thoughts on The Dyad's potential exit and how WWE has not called up the duo to the main roster after all these years.

"They always bet on themselves. So looking at what they're doing now, and I think the fact that they've never held those NXT belts, the fact they haven't been called up after all these years, I think is just an absolute travesty," Webster said.

It remains to be seen if the company has any new creative plans for the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions before their contract ends.

Do you want to see Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid leave the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

