WWE Superstar Gunther reacts to 15th anniversary of his match against top AEW star

15 years ago, WWE star Gunther crossed paths with current AEW star Bryan Danielson in their only match to date. Taking to Twitter, the Intercontinental Champion reacted to the same.

Gunther is currently dominant in his position as the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. He has successfully defended the title against Braun Strowman, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus in some of the best matches in recent months.

Danielson, meanwhile, is also at the top of his game in AEW. He is currently on a hot winning streak, having beaten popular stars Konosuke Takeshita and Bandido in consecutive weeks.

Gunther reacted to his match against Danielson by tweeting a 'fingers crossed' emoji.

Check out the same tweet from Gunther below:

Bryan Danielson defeated WALTER at wXw in Germany!



This is the only time they have ever faced each other.



In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Dynamite results here.

WWE star Gunther recently expressed his interest in facing Brock Lesnar

WWE star Gunther recently expressed his interest in facing Brock Lesnar, who has previously shared the ring with Bryan Danielson, during his time with the company.

Speaking in an interview with on the Battleground Podcast, the Intercontinental Champion mentioned why he would like to share the ring with The Beast Incarnate. Gunther said:

"Oh yeah. I mean definitely. That's like to get the opportunity to prove myself and that's the narrative it would be fantastic. And, yeah, I always, when I started out as a wrestler and I got back into watching wrestling again I always watched Brock's matches becasue they've been fantastic. It was a standout right away. It's nobody like him. I always like those characters,"

Lesnar's last appearance was at the Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event in Saudi Arabia. The Beast Incarnate lost to Bobby Lashley in his last match but could return in time for the upcoming WrestleMania 39 show.

Do you think Gunther and Bryan Danielson will ever cross paths for a potential rematch? Sound off in the comment section

