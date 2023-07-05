WWE Superstar Natalya shares a one-word message for major AEW star

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took to Twitter to share a simple message with a top AEW performer.

Jade Cargill last competed at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where her undefeated streak came to an end at the hands of Kris Statlander. The former TBS Champion has since stepped away from television, seemingly enjoying her time removed from the wrestling business.

Her recent tweet about enjoying time "outside of the wrestling bubble" has drawn the attention of many fans and colleagues. However, WWE Superstar Natalya was more focused on the photos Cargill posted as opposed to the caption that accompanied it.

The self-proclaimed B.O.A.T shared a one-word message with the AEW star:

"Stunning," Natalya tweeted.

It's always great seeing the lines of the Forbidden Door blurred in such a wholesome way. However, what any of this means for the future of Jade Cargill remains to be seen.

Natalya's recent match for the WWE Women's World Championship

On the latest episode of RAW, Natalya faced off against Rhea Ripley, with The Judgment Day member putting her Women's World Championship on the line. Unlike their previous encounters, this was a back-and-forth match, with both superstars coming out of the affair looking better than when they went in.

Despite her best efforts, The Queen of Harts was unable to claim the title. However, former WWE writer Vince Russo praised their match as well as Natalya's extended tenure with the world's largest wrestling promotion.

As for Rhea Ripley, she now needs to shift her attention to other top stars looking to get their hands on her gold. Following her match with Natalya, Mami proceeded to beat down her fallen adversary, only for Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan to make the save.

This is not the first time Ripley and Rodriguez have crossed paths. It seems like only a matter of time before this blockbuster match is set between the two fan favorites.

