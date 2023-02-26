WWE Superstar reacts after AEW star threatens Dominik Mysterio

An AEW star's threats towards Dominik Mysterio recently prompted another WWE Superstar to take a stand.

Dominik Mysterio has been rising in prominence over the last few months, owing to his association with The Judgment Day. He has been very close with Rhea Ripley, appearing to be in a kayfabe relationship with her in multiple segments.

The on-screen relationship is seemingly getting a little too much to bear for Ripley's real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy). In a recent post on Twitter, Buddy verbally attacked Dominik for "running his mouth."

The threat prompted another superstar, Duke Hudson, to clap back on Twitter. Duke posted a GIF in response, which showed Seth Rollins humiliating Buddy by slapping him on the back of his head.

As of now, it remains to be seen if the AEW star will respond to the WWE talent's tweet in the near future.

The former WWE Superstar is scheduled for a match at AEW Revolution

While it remains to be seen if his online feud with Dominik Mysterio will ever result in a confrontation, Buddy Matthews and the rest of the House of Black has secured a title shot at AEW Revolution.

At the upcoming pay-per-view, the House of Black will be going up against The Elite with the World Trios Titles at stake. In an interview with HardLore, the faction's leader, Malakai Black, explained that the time was right for them to make a move for the prestigious belts.

It would make sense for us to chance the Trios Titles. I think that, that is something that I can hear within the ranks of the AEW fan base. And I agree. I feel like it’s time for us to do something that turns more heads than being the House of Black and give people an extra reason to bite down on what we represent to the world." (01:05:10 onward).

As of now, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to dethrone The Elite at Revolution.

