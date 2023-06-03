WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley fires back at a fan jesting Buddy Matthews begged her to post their photo 

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has responded to a fan who claimed that her boyfriend Buddy Matthews begged her to post their photo.

The Eradicator recently took to Twitter to share a gym selfie of her and her boyfriend. One fan commented on the picture that the House of Black member pleaded with the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion to post the picture.

Rhea Ripley fired back, claiming that the fan was envious of the AEW World Trios Champion.

"This comment ain’t it… People that comment like this wish they were as confident and emotionally strong as my man is. 💁🏻‍♀️," Rhea Ripley tweeted.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette shared a funny way The House of Black could have lost the AEW World Trios Title

This past Sunday night was the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the event, The House of Black put their AEW World Trios Championship on the line against The Acclaimed.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette reviewed the match on the latest episode of his Drive-Thru podcast. He claimed that since The Acclaimed had the liberty to choose the stipulation of the match, they could have demanded a rap battle and easily won the titles.

"Apparently The Acclaimed said, 'Keep your dealer's choice rule,' so they didn't even want to pick any of the rules in this match. They should have picked the rule, and it would have been a rap-off. Do you think any of the House of Black can rap? If The Acclaimed had said, 'Well, the dealer's choice rule is we want a rap-off match,' well, they'd have been caught unaware, and they would have lost their titles," Jim Cornette said.

The wrestling veteran also pitied Matthews for being in a gothic faction with his name being 'Buddy.'

