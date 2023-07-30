WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley reacts to her boyfriend Buddy Matthews losing on AEW Collision

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to show some appreciation for tonight's AEW Collision (July 29) show-opener. This comes as no surprise as the match in question featured her real-life boyfriend, Buddy Matthews.

The House of Black member faced off against Andrade El Idolo in an insane ladder match with the Mexican star's sacred luchador mask on the line. As expected, the two put on an incredible back-and-forth affair that will have fans talking for quite some time.

A major talking point to gather from the bout is the unexpected spot that involved Andrade shoving Julia Hart into Matthews, sending them both through a table set up in the corner of the ring. This ultimately gave El Idolo the opening he needed to retrieve his mask.

Like many, Rhea Ripley seemingly enjoyed this contest. The WWE Women's World Champion posted a brief message on Twitter comprising of just the ladder and star emojis.

Check it out here.

This simple gesture of support for her partner has not gone unnoticed by her fans, who have chimed in with a flurry of responses.

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day continue to climb the ladder in WWE

While Rhea Ripley's boyfriend failed to win his ladder match on tonight's Collision, her stable, The Judgment Day, continues to climb the metaphorical rungs to the top of WWE. With all the momentum in the world behind them, they might be on the brink of adding more gold to their ranks.

Finn Bálor challenges his long-time rival Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event. If he is successful, The Prince will win his first main roster world title since being crowned the inaugural Universal Champion back in 2016.

With Rhea holding women's gold, Dominik Mysterio recently claiming the NXT North American Championship, and Damian Priest carrying the Money in the Bank contract, it looks as though the pieces are in place for a complete Judgment Day takeover.