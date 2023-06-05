WWE Superstar "runs just like Rick and sounds like Scott Steiner," says AEW name

The AEW roster includes numerous major stars, but very few could reasonably compete with the likes of Bron Breakker. According to the returning Ace Steel, the 25-year-old star reminds him of his father and uncle.

The Steiner Brothers were one of the biggest tag teams during their late 1980s-mid 1990s runs in WCW and WWE. However, once Scott Steiner kicked off his singles run as Big Poppa Pump in the late 1990s, the two went separate ways. Today, both Rick and Scott Steiner are considered legends of the industry.

During his recent interview with Fightful, Ace Steel expressed how similar Breakker is to his father, Rick Steiner.

"Steiner [Bron Breakker] didn't have much training whatsoever, but he had something you could tell it was a no-brainer. When he gets in the ring and runs the ropes, he runs the ropes like his dad [Rick Steiner]."

The AEW star continued, jokingly referencing the infamous Steiner Math promo, and wondered if Bron "does math" the same way.

"If you study wrestling, as we do, we're like, holy shit. He runs just like Rick and sounds like Scott [Steiner]. I don't know if he does math, like Scott, but he certainly sounds like it, but he's the blue chipper; eventually, it will hit." Ace said. (H/T: Fightful).

Many online AEW fans blame Ace Steel for the drama between CM Punk and The Elite, however, according to Jim Cornette, Tony Khan should never have fired Steel, as this kicked off the ensuing internal tensions.

CM Punk and Ace Steel will be heavily involved in the creative process behind AEW Collision

With CM Punk officially on his way back into All Elite Wrestling, it seems that Ace Steel will still be at his side. The two share a long and storied history and will now closely work together again.

According to a Wrestling Observer Newsletter report, both Second City Saints will be handling any storylines CM Punk is involved with and potentially overseeing other significant angles.

"The belief is Punk and Ace Steel will be heavily involved in the creative of the show. At least they will be for Punk’s stuff and the main angles and storyline on the show will revolve around him and obviously, he’ll have great input into that." Dave Meltzer said.

With AEW Collision only a week away, Steel and Punk's contributions to the promotion will be put to the test. Only time will tell whether this major gamble will pay off or not.

