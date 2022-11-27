WWE Superstar's brother sends Michael Cole a message for namedropping family member on Survivor Series WarGames

Many notable names of the industry made their debuts at Survivor Series. From The Undertaker, The Rock, Kurt Angle among others. Recently at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, announcer Michael Cole namedropped WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes for his contributions to the company. His eldest son Dustin Rhodes instantly took to Twitter to showcase his gratitude.

This year's unique rendition of the iconic event features WarGames, a concept initated on NXT. AEW personality William Regal and Triple H were crucial to NXT's development. Hence, Regal's release from the Connecticut-based company earlier this year came as a shock to many from the industry.

Following the WWE commentator's acknowledgement of Dusty Rhodes' contributions and iconic Survivor Series matches, the AEW star tweeted:

"Thanks @MichaelCole #Dusty #Wargames."

Dustin Rhodes was associated with WWE for a major portion of his wrestling career. Covered in black and gold paint and wrestling gear, he was known for his 'Goldust' gimmick. His brother Cody Rhodes is out of in-ring action owing to an injury he suffered while training during his feud against Seth Rollins.

Cody Rhodes was one of the co-founders of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He returned to WWE after nearly six years at WrestleMania 38 as Rollins' mystery opponent.

