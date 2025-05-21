WWE Superstar Sami Zayn makes a huge statement 

Sami Zayn recently issued a major statement on social media, one that may be subjective for many. He has boldly claimed who the best tag team of all time is.

The Briscoe Brothers are celebrating their 25th anniversary since debuting as a tag team. Mark Briscoe posted about the occasion and sent a quick message to his brother Jay Briscoe, who passed away more than two years ago. The tandem is known for their legendary run in ROH, spanning nearly two decades. They even hold the record for most tag team title reigns in the company's history.

On X, Sami Zayn sent a message following the AEW star's post. He looked back at the Briscoes' legacy and claimed that, based on the work they did, they were the best tag team of all time in his eyes. Zayn got to work with them in the past, sharing the ring with the duo on multiple occasions.

"In terms of actual output and body of work over time, I say best tag team of all time," Zayn wrote.

Kevin Owens also followed up on Sami Zayn's message

Kevin Owens also got to work with Jay and Mark Briscoe in ROH throughout the 2000s and early 2010s. He sent a message to Mark after the duo reached the abovementioned milestone.

KO posted a tweet on X, giving full credit to the tandem and claiming that his and Sami Zayn's careers would not be the same if they hadn't gotten to work with the Briscoes.

"Our careers would not have been the same if we hadn’t had the absolute privilege to work with, and get to know Jay and Mark. Happy anniversary boys, and thank you forever. @SussexCoChicken @jaybriscoe84."

Mark Briscoe is still going strong and keeping his brother's legacy alive. He has gone on to win the ROH World Championship as a singles competitor and is set for action this weekend at AEW Double or Nothing as he takes on Ricochet.

