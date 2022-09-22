"Unbelievable!" - Saraya's real-life brother reacts to AEW debut; equates with legendary WWE tag-team's return at WrestleMania 33

Former WWE Superstar Saraya (FKA Paige) made a surprising debut during last night's AEW Dynamite. Her real-life brother, Zak Zodiac, recently took to Instagram to share an emotional response to fans' reaction to her debut.

Saraya parted ways with WWE two months ago in July, after 11 years with the promotion. In a public statement from the star herself, the separation didn't seem to be on bad terms, as she only had good things to say about the promotion.

In light of the crowd's massive pop to her debut, Zak Zodiac shared a video while driving as he compared the reaction to the then-WWE return of The Hardys during WrestleMania 33.

“I have literally watched that video a hundred times, and the pop that my sister got in her AEW debut is unbelievable! The nostalgia pop! The surprise element! That was a real feel-good pop! Kinda reminded me of The Hardy Boyz when they returned at WrestleMania! Unbelievable!” - Zak Zodiac.

It's currently unclear just what Saraya's position will be within AEW, but the star is currently listed under the wrestler's section on the official roster page.

Saraya addressed her old neck injury shortly after parting ways with WWE

Some fans have questioned the former Divas Champion's condition since her AEW debut, as she was once forced to retire due to a nasty neck injury. While many veterans have come back from injuries that ended their careers, like WWE's Edge and Bryan Danielson, some athletes have never been able to have a normal life.

For fans who might still be worried, Saraya addressed her injury during a Twitch stream not too long ago, pointing out that she feels better than ever.

"It's so healthy. I feel like I'm the most healthy I've been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%," Saraya said. (H/T: Fightful)

AEW's women's roster has been criticized for its booking for quite some time now, but could the addition of Saraya be the catalyst for the changes they need? Only time will tell as the star is yet to have her first ever match since 2017.

