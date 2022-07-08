Paige breaks silence after her WWE departure

Paige broke her silence following her recent departure and took to social media to talk about her journey with WWE.

The Anti-Diva hasn't competed for years after suffering a neck injury that led to her early retirement in 2018. Despite not being an active in-ring competitor, she remained with the company until 2022. A month ago, the former superstar announced that her departure date with the company will be July 7.

Just a day after her release, the Glampire took to Twitter to release a statement. She shared that she didn't even plan on going on social media today, but wanted to thank the fans for their messages. She then thanked the company and mentioned that she was excited for her future outside the brand.

"I wasn’t gonna be on social media today but popping on to say thank you all. Truly had a wonderful journey with @WWE and I’m excited to see my journey continue outside. Helluva run. Thanks for all the messages. I feel truly love ❤ #Saraya."

SARAYA @RealPaigeWWE #Saraya I wasn’t gonna be on social media today but popping on to say thank you all. Truly had a wonderful journey with @WWE and I’m excited to see my journey continue outside. Helluva run. Thanks for all the messages. I feel truly loved I wasn’t gonna be on social media today but popping on to say thank you all. Truly had a wonderful journey with @WWE and I’m excited to see my journey continue outside. Helluva run. Thanks for all the messages. I feel truly loved ❤️ #Saraya

During her time with the company, she became the inaugural NXT Women's Champion in 2013 after she defeated Emma. At the age of 21, Paige then captured her first Divas Championship after defeating AJ Lee during her debut at RAW after WrestleMania XXX.

WWE fans are excited for Paige's future

Although the former superstar expressed that she would not close the door on a potential in-ring return, no definite plans about her future have been made yet. Despite this, fans continuously support the superstar.

Following her tweet, fans expressed their excitement for the former champion's future:

Chris @ChrisLeeHawley @RealPaigeWWE @WWE For all the years in @wwe can’t wait to see what the future holds for you @RealPaigeWWE @WWE For all the years in @wwe can’t wait to see what the future holds for you https://t.co/2Sjo633zlt

Some fans then mentioned how they will miss her in WWE and claimed it will always be her house:

Don W. @donw556 @RealPaigeWWE @WWE Gonna miss seeing you in the WWE. It is and will always be your house. @RealPaigeWWE @WWE Gonna miss seeing you in the WWE. It is and will always be your house.

Meanwhile, the majority of fans simply thanked the superstar for all of her efforts inside the ring:

For now, it's still unclear what is next for the former Divas Champion. Still, it's evident that her fans will continue to support her for her future, while some are already missing the superstar.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far