WWE Universe begs The Rock, Triple H, and Tony Khan to let top AEW star appear at WrestleMania 40 for one night only

An AEW star recently teased appearing at WWE WrestleMania XL. The star being discussed is Dustin Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes is poised to finish his story at The Showcase of the Immortals by taking on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, to finish his story, he has to go through the entire Bloodline, which has gotten stronger with The Rock's arrival. Although Seth Rollins is committed to taking down the Bloodline, his colors have been changing lately.

A fan recently tweeted tagging Dustin Rhodes about how Roman Reigns has the Bloodline by his side, Cody has just got Seth Rollins. Along with the message, he shared a picture of a post-match segment between the brothers of 2019's Double or Nothing event.

The Natural responded to the tweet by teasing his return to Stamford-based promotion.

"IM here for it more than you know," Dustin shared.

D'Lo Brown thinks Cody Rhodes is not a top-tier guy in WWE

Speaking on Sirius XM Busted Open, the former WWE Superstar stated he has never seen the American Nightmare as a top guy.

"He's going to be the guy because that's what the direction they are going. I look at Cody, and I don't say this disrespectfully, I've never seen that top-tier echelon guy," said Brown. He added "...They have made Cody since he's come back over from AEW into that top-tier guy, so for the purposes of the story they are telling, he's the guy." he said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan allows Dustin Rhodes to play a part in his brother's storyline.

Do you think Cody will finish his story this WrestleMania? Let us know by clicking the discuss button.

