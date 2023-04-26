WWE Universe is convinced Triple H will crown possibly returning veteran as the new World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H brought back a new iteration of the legendary 'big gold' belt from yesteryear during his blockbuster announcement on the latest episode of WWE RAW last night. A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27.

Hunter also addressed Roman Reigns' status as the Undisputed Universal Champion during his announcement. The Chief Content Officer said he'd get to keep both his titles on whatever brand he gets drafted into in the upcoming Draft 2023.

Since the landscape-changing announcement, bigwigs like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Austin Theory have set their sights on winning the prestigious prize.

However, CM Punk's surprising backstage visit to RAW has left fans on Twitter chewing over the remote possibility of him becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, a title he last held in 2009. Despite rumors insinuating that Punk visited the site of Monday Night RAW just to catch up with his former colleagues, it didn't thwart people from speculating about his possible WWE move.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dylan @DRB4L The new World Heavyweight champion CM Punk The new World Heavyweight champion CM Punk https://t.co/ZMwlEhNtYQ

bestProducerintheworld 🌎™️ @totalrockstarr @ringsidenews_ Cm Punk will be the first to hold the new world heavyweight champion. @ringsidenews_ Cm Punk will be the first to hold the new world heavyweight champion.

Lily ♡ @xLilianaflair

Imagine CM PUNK the NEW World Heavyweight Champion

#WWERaw #NightOfChampions He has been around WWE and triple H just announced the return of a legend......this is possible?Imagine CM PUNK the NEW World Heavyweight Champion He has been around WWE and triple H just announced the return of a legend......this is possible? 😍Imagine CM PUNK the NEW World Heavyweight Champion#WWERaw #NightOfChampions https://t.co/5dZzXkK9cP

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai



Seth Rollins ends up winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions but then Cult of Personality starts playing.



CM Punk arrives and hits Rollins with a GTS to end the show.



Next UP - Punk is all WWE



#WWERAW Just a Fantasy Booking Scenario :Seth Rollins ends up winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions but then Cult of Personality starts playing.CM Punk arrives and hits Rollins with a GTS to end the show.Next UP - Punk is all WWE Just a Fantasy Booking Scenario :Seth Rollins ends up winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions but then Cult of Personality starts playing.CM Punk arrives and hits Rollins with a GTS to end the show.Next UP - Punk is all WWE#WWERAW

JD @JdevMo Cm Punk is the next world heavyweight champion Cm Punk is the next world heavyweight champion

Steel Chair @steel_chair_ @ItsTomsCustoms better than Cody winning it at this point.. wwe is lost @ItsTomsCustoms better than Cody winning it at this point.. wwe is lost

CENATIONBOYAJ @CenationBoy7 @TheEnduringIcon Is it true your coming back to WWE??? @TheEnduringIcon Is it true your coming back to WWE???

Patrick The Heel @patricktheheel



AEW made a new show just for CM Punk



Or



WWE made a new title just for CM Punk



#WWERaw I would like to believe that we’re in the middle of the REAL battle.AEW made a new show just for CM PunkOrWWE made a new title just for CM Punk I would like to believe that we’re in the middle of the REAL battle.AEW made a new show just for CM PunkOrWWE made a new title just for CM Punk #WWERaw https://t.co/tTEd213sTy

Wrestling stan @Lord_Zeref14 He'll be crowned the next WHC at Night of Champions!! He'll be crowned the next WHC at Night of Champions!! https://t.co/GrePvkyraS

CM Punk is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon

The online buzz surrounding The Straight Edge Superstar's possible WWE move is mere speculation at the moment.

However, it has left many AEW stars in utter disbelief, given that he's not contractually free to appear outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. That also explains why Vince McMahon ordered WWE security to escort the Chicago native out of the building.

The 44-year-old stalwart is reportedly returning to AEW for a Saturday Night show this summer. The company is also slated to hold a sit-down conversation between Chris Jericho and CM Punk with Tony Khan present.

The two men have allegedly had real-life beef since The Second City Saint's notorious rant at the All Out media scrum last year.

It will be interesting to see if the two parties will agree to put their differences aside and work together.

What was your reaction to CM Punk's backstage visit to RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

