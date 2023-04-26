WWE Universe is convinced Triple H will crown possibly returning veteran as the new World Heavyweight Champion

Triple H brought back a new iteration of the legendary 'big gold' belt from yesteryear during his blockbuster announcement on the latest episode of WWE RAW last night. A new World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27.
Hunter also addressed Roman Reigns' status as the Undisputed Universal Champion during his announcement. The Chief Content Officer said he'd get to keep both his titles on whatever brand he gets drafted into in the upcoming Draft 2023.
Since the landscape-changing announcement, bigwigs like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Austin Theory have set their sights on winning the prestigious prize.
However, CM Punk's surprising backstage visit to RAW has left fans on Twitter chewing over the remote possibility of him becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, a title he last held in 2009. Despite rumors insinuating that Punk visited the site of Monday Night RAW just to catch up with his former colleagues, it didn't thwart people from speculating about his possible WWE move.
Check out some of the reactions below:
CM Punk is unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon
The online buzz surrounding The Straight Edge Superstar's possible WWE move is mere speculation at the moment.
However, it has left many AEW stars in utter disbelief, given that he's not contractually free to appear outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. That also explains why Vince McMahon ordered WWE security to escort the Chicago native out of the building.
The 44-year-old stalwart is reportedly returning to AEW for a Saturday Night show this summer. The company is also slated to hold a sit-down conversation between Chris Jericho and CM Punk with Tony Khan present.
The two men have allegedly had real-life beef since The Second City Saint's notorious rant at the All Out media scrum last year.
It will be interesting to see if the two parties will agree to put their differences aside and work together.
What was your reaction to CM Punk's backstage visit to RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.
