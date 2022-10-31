WWE veteran accuses The Young Bucks of burying top AEW tag team

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently slammed The Young Bucks for burying FTR in AEW.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship once so far and are currently the ROH, IWGP, and AAA Tag Team Champions.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks won the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jurassic Express for the second time in their careers. The duo eventually lost their gold against Swerve In Our Glory in a three-way match a month later.

While speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the legendary ringside manager said that Nick and Matt Jackson should have dropped their tag team titles to FTR on the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite.

"They [The Young Bucks] wouldn't put FTR over for the belts when it meant something for them to have all four of those belts. Because the ones they have now are absolutely meaningless in the United States of America. The three belts they have would have meant something if they had the AEW belts because that's the company they are on and the show they are on," said Cornette. [29:53 - 30:10]

Cornette said that FTR had the momentum and that fans were firmly behind the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. The 61-year-old legend also wasn't pleased with Harwood and Wheeler being taken out of the title picture altogether:

"They [The Elite] scratch all those plans so that they can have the six-man belts and they can play with their friends. They work it such a way that FTR isn't just obviously jobbed out and beaten. They just disappear and are just marginalized," added Cornette. [30:27 - 30:46]

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on AEW's The Young Bucks sending out feelers to WWE

While speaking on the most recent edition of Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran called out Matt and Nick Jackson for apparently being scared of The Straight Edge Superstar. Cornette mocked The Young Bucks and called them 'f**king p**sies."

"We [The Young Bucks] don't feel safe. Wait a minute, hold on a second. We don't feel safe if [CM] Punk is around. He may come and whoop us again. You f**king p**sies," said Cornette.

It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan books The Young Bucks when they make their inevitable return to All Elite Wrestling.

