"You f**king p**sies" - Wrestling legend blasts 2 top AEW stars for allegedly putting feelers out to WWE in fear of CM Punk

Jim Cornette recently shared his stance on rumors about The Young Bucks possibly being interested in jumping ship to WWE once their AEW contract expires.

Following The Elite's now-famous backstage scuffle with CM Punk, rumors began stirring that Nick and Matt Jackson put feelers out in WWE to gauge potential interest.

Though the two EVPs allegedly denied the reports, the speculation persisted for weeks. This had led many fans to believe they might make a switch if things went south after the investigation.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the WWE veteran called The Young Bucks a coward duo for thinking about leaving AEW in fear of getting into another altercation with CM Punk:

"We [The Young Bucks] don't feel safe. Wait a minute, hold on a second. We don't feel safe if [CM] Punk is around. He may come and whoop us again. You f**king p**sies." (33:54)

Cornette also addressed recent rumors that the Chicago native had trust issues with Hangman Page after the latter went into business for himself in the lead-up to their Double or Nothing bout:

"Do you want to lay there and trust that guy when you've already had words with him because he's [Hangman Page] already gone into business for himself, and he [CM Punk] obviously doesn't like you because he's god damn enamoured of one of your enemies (...) That's different. A match trust is different than, "Oh, I don't want to go back to work and be in the locker room and be in the same building with Punk because he might come and find me and track me down and kick the sh*t out of me again. (34:47)

Will CM Punk leave AEW for WWE?

While The Young Bucks might not leave AEW for the foreseeable future after the company teased their return from suspension, CM Punk could certainly do.

Recent rumors have suggested that Tony Khan is looking to buy out the remainder of The Second City Saint's contract. The locker room is said to have become 'anti-Punk' and has no interest in working with him again.

The latest backstage revelations come on the heels of rampant speculation that Triple H could be open to bringing CM Punk back to WWE in the right setting. The real-life animosity between the two veterans has even 'softened a bit' lately.

With AEW's investigation into the media scrum incident seemingly over, fans are eagerly awaiting to learn about The Straight Edge Superstar's future.

