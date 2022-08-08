"Can be easily figured in" - WWE veteran applauds 33-year-old star for match against Jon Moxley

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell took to social media to praise Mance Warner's potential following his bout with Jon Moxley.

Last Friday on Rampage, Warner fought in an Interim AEW World Championship Eliminator match against current champion Moxley. Unfortunately, he lost to The Purveyor of Violence after fading out due to the latter's chokehold.

Taking to Twitter, Dutch said that Warner's loss wouldn't hurt him because he took Moxley to the limit. The WWE veteran likened Warner to the legendary Dick Murdoch in terms of character and mic skills.

"Getting beat doesn’t hurt @ManceWarner actually. He held his own with Moxley which tells me that Mance can be easily figured in. Good gimmick, good talker with Dirty Dick Murdoch vibe. @tonykhan can always come back and add a zinger to it. #Bucksnort, TN Chamber of Commerce," Mantell tweeted.:

𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 @DirtyDMantell Getting beat doesn’t hurt @ManceWarner actually. He held his own with Moxley which tells me that Mance can be easily figured in. Good gimmick, good talker with Dirty Dick Murdoch vibe. @tonykhan can always come back and add a zinger to it. #Bucksnort , TN Chamber of Commerce Getting beat doesn’t hurt @ManceWarner actually. He held his own with Moxley which tells me that Mance can be easily figured in. Good gimmick, good talker with Dirty Dick Murdoch vibe. @tonykhan can always come back and add a zinger to it. #Bucksnort, TN Chamber of Commerce

Warner got the Moxley match-up on the heels of his Bunkhouse Battle Royal victory during Ric Flair's Last Match event by last eliminating Bully Ray.

Meanwhile, after Friday's bout, Moxley will put his title on the line next Wednesday at Dynamite: Quake by the Lake against "Lionheart" Chris Jericho.

Former WWE personality Dutch Mantell has previously compared Mance Warner to Dick Murdoch

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell reminded Jon Moxley's recent opponent, Mance Warner, of former WWF (WWE) Tag Team Champion Dick Murdoch (who won the belt with Adrian Adonis).

Mantell then sang praises for Warner by claiming that he would be a great babyface.

"You know who the guy reminded me of little bit? Dick Murdoch. As he is wearing those boots, act like he don't give a cr*p. When they get ready for that guy, he will be a hell of a babyface," the veteran said.

Watch the episode here:

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if there will be more matches for Warner in AEW in the future.

Did you like the Mance Warner vs. Jon Moxley bout last Friday on AEW Rampage? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy