WWE veteran calls Tony Khan "childish" for dragging Nick Khan in AEW All In criticism

AEW All In has shocked the internet with its high rate of ticket sales. Recently a reporter made a wild claim about the capacity of Wembley Stadium, which quickly caught Tony Khan's attention. However, Eric Bischoff believes the AEW President handled this poorly.

Bischoff has received some backlash online from fans due to his sharp criticism of the promotion and Khan. The veteran maintains that he does want to see All Elite Wrestling succeed eventually, and he seems to believe that his statements are a form of "tough love."

During a recent episode of his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff called Tony Khan's reaction to a reporter's claims "childish" and compared it to how his one-year-old grandson reacts.

“I think what Tony did and responding in that childish way that he does consistently is he lessened it. He should have laughed. Instead of [saying] Nick Khan did it. But it’s childish. It’s juvenile and he’s actually taking away from his accomplishment and reacting that way.” (H/T: WrestleTalk).

While some might agree with the WWE Hall of Famer, fans took to Twitter to harshly criticize him for his views of AEW when he recently showed up during the WWE Draft.

Eric Bischoff was not impressed with AEW star CM Punk's recent backstage visit to WWE RAW

The Second City Saint recently broke the internet yet again when he was spotted backstage before a RAW show in Chicago. Fans initially made wild assumptions, but at this stage, reports have already indicated that his appearance was not linked to organizing a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent episode of his other podcast, 83 Weeks, Bischoff slammed Punk and boldly claimed that he doesn't respect the star.

"What a desperate b*tch. Maybe because I have zero respect for him [CM Punk]. To me, it just came off as a desperate move for attention. To me, he just comes off as a desperate little b*tch, which is really what he is. He's a whiny, overrated b*tch." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

So far, his backstage RAW appearance has seemingly not affected his run with the promotion, especially since he also visited IMPACT Wrestling last week. Either way, The Second City Saint still seems to get a reaction online.

