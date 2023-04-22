WWE veteran claims CM Punk is still the "babyface" in AEW (Exclusive)

While CM Punk's actions at the AEW All Out media scrum last year painted him out to be a controversial figure, a WWE veteran still believes he is the babyface.

The Second City Saint has had an interesting career in the pro-wrestling business. Returning to action after a seven-year hiatus, his entry into AEW was welcomed by the fans. Less than a year later, the infamous "Brawl Out" incident led to him being removed from the active scene.

Despite all the controversial events, Vince Russo believes CM Punk should still be booked as a babyface if he comes back. In the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran stated:

"To me the guy who didn't give a, you know what, and went out there and said what he wanted to say whether it was right or wrong, whether he buried the boss, and there were a lot of things that Punk did wrong. Maybe things I'd have done in a younger age but not at my age now. But to me, especially in the wrestling business, the guy who speaks the truth regardless of the fallout and the ramifications, to me, that's the babyface." [9:25 to 10:05]

CM Punk's return date to AEW has been reportedly disclosed

While there has been no official announcement about CM Punk's return, a new report claims that he will make his comeback this year.

Fightful Select has reported that The Second City Saint may return to action in the upcoming AEW Dynamite in Chicago at Wintrust Arena on June 21st. The date may not be exact, but the report claims that the plans for the return are to happen sometime around it.

As of now, it remains to be seen when CM Punk will return to action in AEW.

