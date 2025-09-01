WWE veteran comments after ex-AEW star calls the company Tony Khan's "toy box" (Exclusive)

A former AEW star recently called the Jacksonville-based promotion Tony Khan's personal playground, which has prompted a response from Vince Russo. The WWE veteran believes Jake Hager is absolutely right in his assessment.

Jake Hager has been very outspoken about his disdain for the AEW President ever since he left the promotion. When talking about Khan's creative decisions, Hager recently mentioned how his former boss treated All Elite Wrestling's roster as a source of his amusement. He also talked about how his association with the company ended on bad terms.

Speaking about the same topic on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo explained that Hager was right. However, he also said that anyone who did not want to be in a company could simply leave.

"I think, and I have said this all along. It is Tony's playbox. Tony owns the playbox. Tony can do whatever Tony wants to do. If you don't like it, leave. It's that simple," Russo said.

Jake Hager was frustrated with the AEW President

Jake Hager thinks Tony Khan cannot be trusted with the careers of the stars in All Elite Wrestling's locker room. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the former champion said the following about Khan:

"To get to the end of the career and to have someone like Tony Khan (...) he has been in this business for a cup of coffee and doesn't really know, he can't make himself a sandwich, let alone write a storyline that will last. He can spend a lot of money and make a big debut, make a lot of fireworks, but like, in the end run, he is in charge, and we are supposed to trust him to make storylines that make our careers that we are investing into his company last?"

Tony Khan has yet to respond to Hager's comments. Meanwhile, it seems clear that the former Inner Circle member will not be going back to AEW anytime soon.

