WWE veteran explains big reason why Tony Khan possibly chose The Elite over CM Punk following AEW backstage brawl (Exclusive)

In the wake of the CM Punk controversy in AEW, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Tony Khan's potential next move.

The aftershock of Punk's verbal tirade at the media scrum is still evident today, with the Elite and the Second City Saint currently out of action.

With multiple reports suggesting that Punk will not be returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion, it is not far-fetched to say that the All Out pay-per-view was his last appearance in AEW.

If Punk leaves the scene, it is expected that Tony Khan will bring back Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks soon. On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, WWE veteran Dutch Mantell shared his take on the issue.

"I think he's [Tony Khan] gonna go back to the guys he knows the best, The Elite. The Bucks, and he's gonna try to salvage what's all messed up. I think they would be flying high right now had not this incident happened... It's almost like you can't mess that up. But somehow, AEW found a way to," Mantell said. (15:38 - 16:07)

As of now, Punk is also recovering from a tricep injury. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for him in the coming months.

Reports of the Elite returning to AEW have already surfaced

While there has been no official announcement of the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega returning to the active scene, fans may have gotten the first tease of a potential comeback soon.

Last week on Dynamite, a cryptic video aired that seemed to hint at the Elite returning to AEW. Furthermore, a recent report claimed that the Bucks and Omega were spotted backstage, with their eventual return seemingly being planned for Full Gear in November.

It remains to be seen if the rumors are true and the former Trios Champions are returning to the Jacksonville-based company.

