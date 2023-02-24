WWE veteran interested in coming out of retirement to face Chris Jericho after 7 years 

Chris Jericho has been one of the most prominently featured wrestlers on AEW television. WWE veteran Lance Storm recently revealed that he would come out of retirement if he got the opportunity to wrestle the former ROH World Champion.

Lance Storm has been in the wrestling business for nearly 30 years. His first match was on the independent circuit in a tag team match. His tag team partner was none other than The Ocho.

Storm has wrestled in several promotions, including ECW and NJPW. In his wrestling career, he has held the tag team titles and the Intercontinental Championship in WWE.

The WWE veteran last wrestled back in April 2016 at the WrestleCon Supershow against Matt Hardy. Storm recently took to Twitter to answer questions from fans. One fan asked if the former Intercontinental Champion would return to in-ring action for one last time.

Lance Storm replied by stating that he would consider coming out of retirement if he got the opportunity to wrestle Chris Jericho.

"If @IAmJericho retires before I get too old, I would be game to do one last one with him. #AskLTS," Lance Storm tweeted.

The last time the two wrestlers battled each other was at the ECW One Night Stand pay-per-view in 2005. Storm managed to pick up the win via pinfall. It is also to be noted that this was the final match for the wrestling veteran under the Stamford-based promotion.

Chris Jericho's next match announced

The Ocho is the leader of The Jericho Appreciation Society. The faction has been feuding with Action Andretti and Absolute Ricky Starks. After losing to the JAS in a tag team match in January, the former FTW Champion was not done with the faction.

Starks continued to take on the faction on his own. On a special Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite, The Absolute One battled the entire faction in a gauntlet match. After running through two members of the faction, he lost to Daniel Garcia.

This past Wednesday night on Dynamite, Ricky Starks issued an open challenge to wrestle him on March 5 at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The Ocho accepted the challenge and signed the contract as well.

The Absolute One asked if Jericho would be able to defeat him one-on-one and thus the former ROH World Champion agreed to the match with all his faction members banned from ringside.

Do you think Chris Jericho can defeat Ricky Starks? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

