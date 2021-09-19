WWE veteran reveals what Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn can do if they sign with AEW

Jimmy Korderas spoke about the possibilities of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn signing for AEW in the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. The veteran WWE official pointed out that many professional wrestlers are choosing AEW over WWE because of the creative freedom that Tony Khan's brand offers to them.

WWE superstars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been linked with a move to AEW in the past few weeks. Reports have emerged suggesting that Owens' WWE contract is set to expire in January 2022.

The same does not apply to Sami as his WWE contract isn't expected to end anytime soon. However, fans are hoping Zayn will follow in the footsteps of his friend Kevin if he ends up favoring a move to AEW.

"When people see all these talents exiting and going to the other company, they start thinking, oh, there’s got to be a reason why all these top talents are going there. There’s got to be a reason, so maybe I’m gonna tune in and find out what it is, and then they get to see these talents be themselves, or as Steve Austin used to say it, Stone Cold turned up to 12. Imagine Kevin Owens turned up to a 12, or Sami Zayn turned up to a 12? We’ve already seen Daniel Bryan drop the F bomb. Even when he dropped it, I went, oh, okay, that’s a little different," said Jimmy Korderas. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

When WWE superstar Kevin Owens teased a move to AEW

WWE superstar Kevin Owens gave a major hint recently when he tweeted the coordinates of Mt. Rushmore. The tweet was later deleted by Owens, but fans were quick to crack the cryptic tweet. They found reference to his stable, Mt. Rushmore, with Adam Cole and The Young Bucks before signing with WWE.

The former WWE universal champion was not done with that as he gave yet another subtle hint to fans about a potential move to AEW. Owens made a slight tweak to his Twitter account, which was similar to what The Young Bucks had done.

These hints from Kevin Owens have made AEW fans go crazy as they would love to see him make his debut for Tony Khan's brand in the near future.

