WWE veteran makes a bold claim about Triple H and Stephanie McMahon after scathing diss (Exclusive)

As Triple H continues to reshape the WWE product, The Game remains a target of barbs from talents and personnel in AEW. While reacting to Will Ospreay's jibe at HHH, Vince Russo seemingly defended the WWE CCO and his influence on professional wrestling.

The issues between Triple H and Will Ospreay stem from the AEW star allegedly choosing AEW over WWE. Triple H would later allude to wrestlers not wanting the "grind" of the WWE, and Ospreay seemingly took it as a direct reference to him.

Will's response came in a now-infamous AEW promo, in which he claimed Triple H only had a powerful job because he married the boss' daughter, Stephanie McMahon. Vince Russo denied the claim on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, recalling how Triple H always had a mind for the business.

The former writer believed that Triple H would have been successful as an executive even if he hadn't been associated with Stephanie McMahon. Russo boldly stated that Triple H would have been the next Pat Patterson and praised how much Paul Levesque knew about pro wrestling and how things operated behind the scenes.

Vince Russo explained:

"It's one thing you're going out there and cutting a promo; it's all work, but it's also like, to me, it's a cheap and unnecessary and desperate shot. I knew Triple H when he was coming up, okay? Bro, Stephanie or no Stephanie, this guy would have had an influential job in the business for life. For life! That's how much of a student of the game he was, that's how smart he was. That's how knowledgeable he was. He could have been like the next Pat Patterson. So, yeah, bro, he met Stephanie, he and Stephanie fell in love and got married. That has nothing to do with the experience of this guy and the know-how and where he was going anyway, regardless." [From 1:50 onwards]

Vince Russo comments on Kevin Nash after the WWE Hall of Famer's comments about Will Ospreay

Considering Triple H's well-established friendship with Kevin Nash, it was unsurprising to see Big Daddy Cool share his thoughts on Will Ospreay's promo.

Nash claimed that Ospreay would now find it difficult to get into WWE in the future and seemed least happy about the AEW star's approach.

Vince Russo, who keenly follows Nash's podcast, admitted he admired the former WCW star and always found his takes fascinating and funny.

Russo had nothing but love for Nash, as you can view below:

"Bro, Kevin is hysterical, man! He was on my Twitter feed, he cut a promo on Cody Rhodes, you know, the entrance and the music and the dropping to one knee and hitting the stage (laughs). That's why I love that dude, bro. I love that dude." [1:23 - 1:47]

Whether or not Will Ospreay's comments affect a possible WWE signing in the future, The Aerial Assassin is clearly focused on becoming one of AEW's greatest stars.

