WWE Veteran Opens About Recent Controversy With AEW Star Dax Harwood; Reveals How the Online Beef Started (Exclusive)

Controversy recently followed Dax Harwood after the AEW star made some harsh comments about a WWE veteran on social media. One-half of FTR found himself in hot water after his recent tweet went viral and caught the eyes of fans.
Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently tweeted against AEW and its president, Tony Khan. Being a loyal employee of the promotion, Dax jumped to defend his place of work, but used some harsh comments against Korderas to convey his feelings.
The 63-year-old recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine. He shed light on how this recent controversy came about with the AEW star. Korderas said it all transpired because he was trying to be cute while responding to a fan online.
"It all started because I unfortunately had replied to some ICW Twitter knob who, you know, these guys who think they know all, and I was being smarty, you know. I was kind of being a little, you know, I was trying to be cute, and that's where the tweet comes from," Korderas said. [From 03:16 to 03:35]
While Korderas admitted his role in the controversy, he wasn't happy with what the AEW star said about him. He responded to Dax's comments on the show as well. The 63-year-old has been a veteran of the professional wrestling industry, with over two decades worth of experience under his belt.
Korderas started his career with WWE back in 1987 and continued to work with the promotion till he was released in 2009. He worked for a brief while with ROH in 2012 but has been happily retired ever since. During his time away from the ring, Korderas has written a book about his experiences in WWE and also runs a podcast of his own on his YouTube channel.
