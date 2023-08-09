WWE veteran pitches interesting twist for The Young Bucks and FTR's match at AEW All In

AEW All In is well on its way to being the young promotion's biggest-ever show. Excitement levels for the event were raised when FTR challenged The Young Bucks to a match at Wembley Stadium, putting their World Tag Team Championships on the line. A WWE veteran recently chimed in on this situation, suggesting an interesting twist could occur.

Speaking on his podcast, Jim Cornette stated that he was less than happy that FTR issued a challenge to The Young Bucks for AEW All In, as the veteran believes that a title change will likely occur.

However, he did offer a possible resolution that would please all parties involved, noting that AEW All Out is scheduled to take place just a week later in Chicago:

"Maybe then [The Young Bucks] can win it at Wembley, just ‘cause they want to tell their kids and grandkids and take pictures and take selfies ‘cause they’re children, but then they can lose it back the next week [at All Out] in Chicago where, you know, they’re probably more likely to be on the other side of the fence because it’s Chicago and that’s Punk’s hometown."[From 03:27 - 03:48]

The well-documented history between The Elite and CM Punk means that Matt and Nick Jackson will most likely have to work as heels at All Out, giving credence to Cornette's suggestion.

On the other hand, a quick title change has been proven to devalue championships in the past. So, perhaps Tony Khan might steer clear of this idea.

Jim Cornette gives his honest opinion on FTR vs. The Young Bucks at AEW All In

Jim Cornette expressed his frustration at the fact that FTR vs. The Young Bucks will most likely take place at All In.

The veteran hoped that this match would be used to give the top guys another high-profile win and questioned whether The Elite signing new contracts had anything to do with this bout coming to fruition.

"If FTR defends successfully against the Bucks and they win the two-out-of-three trilogy, then I will be more than f*cking happy to suffer through that match. But if this is a g*ddamn, 'Now they’ve signed again so we’ve gotta have belts back…' – and when FTR has [Bullet Club Gold], and has f*cking at least a number of people now that they can work with prominently instead of being ashamed of getting in the ring with, are the Cucamonga Kids gonna try to f*ck this up again?" said Cornette. [From 00:27 to 01:05]

With the AEW tag team division somewhat in the midst of a resurgence, it will be interesting to see how this blockbuster match plays out.

