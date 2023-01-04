WWE veteran reacts to top champion calling Kenny Omega a "little cu*t"

Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega are set for a huge collision in the co-main event of Wrestle Kingdom 17. WWE veteran and current AEW star Chris Jericho is among the many looking forward to the clash.

Ospreay has been highly successful as the IWGP US Heavyweight Champion and has defended his titles numerous times. He even defended his title against AEW star Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door. The Aerial Assassin will now defend the gold against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

At the pre-show press conference, Ospreay went off on Omega to try to discredit his work for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The promo from the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion caught the attention of many, including The Ocho.

Taking to Twitter, Jericho reacted to Ospreay's two-minute rant as he labeled Omega a "little cu*t."

"This promo is [fire emojis]! @WillOspreay," he wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Will Ospreay warned Kenny Omega and claimed that he had surpassed him

Will Ospreay didn't hold back from taking digs at Kenny Omega ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ospreay claimed that he has become an unstoppable beast and that Omega had to show urgency amid his suspension in AEW.

"I've become an unstoppable beast in professional wrestling. No one puts on the caliber of matches I do and not just in New Japan but I believe all over in the world. And after Kenny's suspension, those AEW bright lights got switched off and he saw the shadow for the first time and he thought if he didn't stop it now, then it's probably gonna get too big to the point where no one can stop it," he said.

Since returning from his suspension, Omega has been busy with the best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle to capture the Trios Championship. Upon his return to AEW next week, he could potentially become a double champion if he wins both his title matches.

Do you think Kenny Omega will win the IWGP US Heavyweight and AEW Trios Championships? Sound off in the comment section

