WWE veteran recalls what he told CM Punk after his fight with Bret Hart's nephew

A former WWE manager recently talked about his interactions with CM Punk. He also recalled what he told him after his fight with Bret Hart's nephew, Teddy Hart, in TNA.

The name in question is Dutch Mantell, who recently spoke positively about the former AEW World Champion CM Punk.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran spoke about how he advised Punk to work it out with Teddy Hart:

"I like CM Punk, you can talk to him and he can come up to you and I kinda get him because he has a different humor about him and I kinda get that. He got in the wrestling business the right way and he worked for it through that Ring of Honor then he went to TNA for a month where he got into a fight with Teddy Hart. He did talk favorably about me when I called him over there I said, 'This is what I want you guys to do, work it out,' and I give it to him, and then I left him." [46:28-47:36]

WWE veteran Jim Ross compares CM Punk to Paul Heyman

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently compared CM Punk with the special counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman. The Best in the World and The Wiseman worked together on WWE TV back in 2012.

On the latest episode of Grilling JR, the veteran commentator was asked about Paul Heyman and mentioned that he had known him since his WCW days.

According to Jim Ross, Roman Reigns' manager has charisma and personality, and the 71-year-old also pointed out what makes Heyman apart from Punk:

"He's [Paul Heyman] a different breed, he's CM Punk kind of a guy, different breed of cat. But he learned to control his emotions and temper his outbursts in his public displays of anger or frustration, something negative. But he was really special and still is, obviously!" - JR said. [23:55 - 24:19]

