WWE veteran responds to being namedropped by MJF on AEW Dynamite 

AEW World Champion MJF listed off a number of his biggest and most controversial fans on last week's episode of Dynamite, and now one of the people namedropped has commented on the segment.

The man in question is Jim Cornette, who has never been afraid to speak his mind about All Elite Wrestling. While he has stated that he is a fan of a number of wrestlers on the AEW roster, he has also wished death upon the likes of The Elite, Orange Cassidy, and Chuck Taylor.

Due to his controversial opinions on AEW, it was no surprise that when Cornette was mentioned on the most recent episode of Dynamite, he didn't get the best reaction in the world.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager commented on why the AEW World Champion mentioned him, admitting it was smart of Friedman to do it.

“Honestly let’s face it, MJF knows who is going to get heat with that audience because I just talked about it. They’re talking to the smartest audience probably of any—I’m not talking intelligence wise I’m talking about the inner workings of the business—the 'smartest' audience of any wrestling program. So those are the hot buttons and there’s obviously a reason why he mentioned me last, you always save the big pop for last." [7:17 - 7:45]

Cornette even stated that he is one of Maxwell Jacob Friedman's biggest fans, but the idea of being lumped in with people like Disco Inferno and Eric Bischoff isn't something he's that fond of.

"Again, I am his number one fan, so he didn’t tell a lie and I don’t mind him bandying my name around for a moment of heat from the rabble. That’s more than fine, but to be grouped in with the other guys [Disco Inferno & Eric Bischoff] I guess sometimes we’ve got to put up with these things.” [7:46-8:07]

MJF could face Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution

After winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, MJF vowed to only defend his title on pay-per-view or in his hometown of Long Island, New York.

However, if Bryan Danielson gets his way, Friedman might have to wrestle one of the toughest matches of his career the next time AEW is on pay-per-view.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble MJF vs Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title in an Iron Man match is almost confirmed for the Revolution PPV. MJF vs Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Title in an Iron Man match is almost confirmed for the Revolution PPV.

The AEW World Champion agreed that if Danielson can win every match he's involved in up until February 8th, he will face him in a 60 Minute Iron Man Match at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 5th.

Danielson will continue his quest this week on Dynamite when he takes on popular rising star Konosuke Takeshita, with the AEW World Champion surely watching closely.

