WWE veteran responds after Ric Flair blames him for WCW going out of business 

A WWE veteran has reacted to Ric Flair claiming that he was one among the many responsible for WCW going defunct. The said person is Vince Russo, who has responded to Flair blaming him, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Herd for WCW's demise.

A few days back, The Rock-produced documentary, "Who Killed WCW?" was released on Vice. While it earned praise for its insightful depiction of the company's dying days, many were stumped by Ric Flair's absence from it, who had been a tenured part of WCW's roster for several years.

The Nature Boy himself criticized this decision and blasted its makers. He recently took to X/Twitter to claim that it was Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Herd who were the root cause for the promotion fading out of the business.

This soon generated a response from Russo, who poked fun at Flair for claiming a mere writer like him was responsible for WCW dying. Check out his tweet below:

"Looks like@RicFlairNatrBoy is Hitting that RUM CANDY Again!!! Thanks for Giving me that Much Credit. For a Writer to take down a Multi-Million Dollar Company through Words on a Page? I guess I really was Special. Not my fault you weren't in the Doc, Rick. Sorry, man. I hope you don't think my excessive use of your son David, and the Rest of Your Family for that Matter---who were all GREAT BY THE WAY---wasn't the Knife that drew the Company's Last Blood. Yeah---I failed at Laying Low too," tweeted Russo.

It remains to be seen if Ric Flair takes note of Russo's response and fires back at him with more digs.