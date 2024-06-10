  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WCW
  • WWE veteran responds after Ric Flair blames him for WCW going out of business 

WWE veteran responds after Ric Flair blames him for WCW going out of business 

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Jun 10, 2024 19:27 GMT
Ric Flair is arguably the greatest of all time.
Ric Flair is arguably the greatest of all time. [Photo credit: WWE's YouTube channel]

A WWE veteran has reacted to Ric Flair claiming that he was one among the many responsible for WCW going defunct. The said person is Vince Russo, who has responded to Flair blaming him, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Herd for WCW's demise.

A few days back, The Rock-produced documentary, "Who Killed WCW?" was released on Vice. While it earned praise for its insightful depiction of the company's dying days, many were stumped by Ric Flair's absence from it, who had been a tenured part of WCW's roster for several years.

The Nature Boy himself criticized this decision and blasted its makers. He recently took to X/Twitter to claim that it was Vince Russo, Eric Bischoff, and Jim Herd who were the root cause for the promotion fading out of the business.

also-read-trending Trending

This soon generated a response from Russo, who poked fun at Flair for claiming a mere writer like him was responsible for WCW dying. Check out his tweet below:

"Looks like@RicFlairNatrBoy is Hitting that RUM CANDY Again!!! Thanks for Giving me that Much Credit. For a Writer to take down a Multi-Million Dollar Company through Words on a Page? I guess I really was Special. Not my fault you weren't in the Doc, Rick. Sorry, man. I hope you don't think my excessive use of your son David, and the Rest of Your Family for that Matter---who were all GREAT BY THE WAY---wasn't the Knife that drew the Company's Last Blood. Yeah---I failed at Laying Low too," tweeted Russo.

It remains to be seen if Ric Flair takes note of Russo's response and fires back at him with more digs.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी