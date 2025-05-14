WWE veteran reveals why Bryan Danielson picked Tony Khan over Triple H, "He's got a lot of freedom there" (Exclusive)

Bryan Danielson recently said that he would pick Tony Khan over Triple H. A WWE veteran explains why he made this choice.

Ad

Vince Russo is the latest to comment on Bryan Danielson's recent interview with The Daily Star, where he picked Khan over Triple H and others when he was asked who he would pick as boss among TK, Hunter, Vince McMahon, Eric Bischoff, and Dixie Carter. Danielson spent several years in the WWE as an underdog. Even though he won the World Title multiple times, he was never booked as the main attraction and always took a backseat to John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and other stars.

Ad

Trending

However, he was booked strongly in AEW even though he was at the tail end of his career. Danielson has formed a close bond with All Elite Wrestling since joining the company in 2021. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo said The American Dragon's comments were sincere.

"I think everything he is saying is sincere. I've never met the dude, but everything I've ever seen about the guy, he's I believe he's as straight up as straight up comes." [From 03:50 to 04:02]

Ad

He added that Danielson feels this way because he has more freedom with Tony Khan than in WWE.

"1000% he's a straight up guy, that's the way he feels without a...I don't think he's kissing anybody's bu*t. And yeah, obviously I think it does come into play, Chris, obviously he's got a lot more freedom with Tony Khan than he had with WWE." [From 04:36 to 04:53]

Ad

Ad

Vince Russo revealed why he's a big fan of Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson is a beloved star in the wrestling community. A lot of people have nothing but positive things to say due to his genuine attitude. This was especially evident when he became close to Connor Michaley, an 8-year-old who battled medulloblastoma. Bryan's interactions with the young fan were heartwarming.

Ad

Even Vince Russo recalled Danielson's interaction with Connor on the same podcast episode, stating that this is what turned him into a fan.

"I always go back, bro, to like remember when WWE was doing that Connor's Cure, and they were passing this kid around? Bro, you could watch this thing and know that Bryan Danielson was the only one that really cared about [him]. You could see it like that made me a fan of his. Seeing him with that kid and watching Stephanie with the kid and Trips with the kid, When I saw Bryan with the kid, that made me a fan of his." [From 04:03 to 04:35]

Ad

Danielson is yet to make his comeback after losing the AEW World Title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. The loss also marked the end of The American Dragon's full-time wrestling career, but there is a possibility that he could compete in the coming years.

It will be interesting to see whether Bryan Danielson will make his return to the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More