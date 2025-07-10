WWE veteran reveals Bryan Danielson's mentor as best wrestler he ever worked with: "Greatest performer" (Exclusive)

Former AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson is arguably one of the best wrestlers in the world. Many people believe that The American Dragon may even be the best wrestler of all time due to his remarkable in-ring work. Danielson is an astute technical wrestler and a certified superstar in the business.

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently said that the best wrestler in his eyes is not Bryan Danielson but instead the man who mentored The American Dragon. For the uninitiated, alongside William Regal and Antonio Inoki, Danielson was trained by WWE legend Shawn Michaels, whom Russo referred to as the "greatest performer" ever.

The latest edition of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge revolved around Bryan Danielson. During the chat, Russo called Shawn Michaels the best wrestler that he had ever worked with.

"Now, now I've said this, I've said this, bro. I've said that. And as a matter of fact, bro, I said it directly to him with my voice cracking and very, very emotional because it was very, very important to me that I let him know that and, bro, the greatest performer, all around performer, check all the boxes that I ever worked with was Shawn [Michaels]," Russo said. [From 6:35 onwards]

Having started his career in 1999, Bryan Danielson has gone on to become a veteran in the industry. Not only is he a multi-time world champion, but he has also become a mentor to many up-and-coming talents. Much like HBK, he has been helping young wrestlers backstage after retiring from full-time in-ring competition in AEW.

