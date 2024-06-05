WWE veteran reveals details of phone call with Adam Copeland after his injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2024 (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has opened up about getting on a phone call after Adam Copeland's injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. The said name is none other than Gangrel, who himself made an appearance during Copeland's match.

One of the most entertaining matches at DoN 2024 saw the former Edge defending his TNT Title against Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Cage match. It also featured a memorable appearance by Gangrel, who was once a part of a popular WWE stable called The Broods, alongside Copeland and Christian Cage.

However, it also featured a spot that left the live crowd numb, as Copeland jumped off the top of the structure, fracturing his tibia in the process. In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gangrel mentioned that he spoke to Adam Copeland while he was in the hospital and said he was in good spirits. The WWE veteran also thanked Copeland for making his AEW cameo possible.

"He's one of those guys you can't say enough nice things about. He's an amazing human being. I trust him with my life. He's always trying to do the right thing. He's always trying to look out for myself and his friends. In a way, he wanted to finish this story and be kind. I was talking to him today and he said and he told me there was no way a broken leg was going to stop him from having that moment in the end, getting up after the match. He was spending his birthday with his daughter today. He's just an amazing human being and he just wanted to go full circle and give me one more moment in front of a good crowd at MGM. It was a blessing," said Gangrel. (7:37 - 8:21)

Teddy Long comments on Adam Copeland's injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long gave his take on Adam Copeland sustaining an unfortunate injury that resulted in him being stripped of the TNT Title. Long believes that such incidents are part and parcel of the business and advised the AEW star to take it easy in the ring.

"I think we all get like that. You know what I mean, I think we all experience... I have had that same experience, not in the ring but in the gym. I started doing stuff, and I knew better and I had to kick myself, like 'hey, you are not that young guy anymore. You can't be doing this,' and I had to understand that if I hurt myself I wouldn't be able to train at all. So we have to come to reality and just, you know, cut back on like me."

Adam Copeland also recently confirmed that he won't be cleared for AEW Forbidden Door 2024 but assured fans he was on the right path to recovery.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the translation.

