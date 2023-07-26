WWE veteran Road Dogg names AEW talent in his top five heels of all time

WWE Hall of Famer "Road Dogg" Brian James recently disclosed his top five heels of all time, and some of the names on this list might come as a surprise.

For the most part, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events stuck to more old-school talents. While technically not sticking to only five individuals, Road Dogg mentioned The Wild Samoans, The Iron Sheik, Abdullah The Butcher, and Barry Windham.

Additionally, Road Dogg named current AEW star Arn Anderson and his Four Horsemen stablemate Ole Anderson. He said the following on his Oh...You Didn't Know? podcast:

“I always thought Arn and Ole [Anderson] were the great heel tag team. I just thought they were so great together. And look, I was young and impressionable. But I thought, ‘Man, Arn and Ole look like they’re beating the crap out of everybody in there.’ I thought they were great heels.” [H/T: PWMania]

Lastly, the former D-Generation X member went with a more modern pick in Randy Orton to cap off his list.

Road Dogg heaps praise on WWE Superstar Randy Orton

JBL once famously stated that if one was to build the perfect WWE Superstar from the ground up, they would build Randy Orton. Road Dogg seems to share this same sentiment, as evident by the massive praise he recently heaped upon The Viper:

“So, Randy [Orton] is one of the best… he’s the best television wrestler I’ve ever seen in my life. He just has the best presence about every movement and every camera shot. He just does it, and they know it, and it’s picture-perfect every time. I just love watching him. I don’t care if he’s a babyface or a heel.”

Randy Orton has been sidelined for over a year now due to injuries. The status of his impending return is still unclear, but fans will be hoping to see The Apex Predator back in action sooner rather than later.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here