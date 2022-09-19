"I do believe that he should be fired" - WWE veteran on who should be sacked amid backstage beef between CM Punk and The Elite in AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich recently shared his thoughts on the now-famous media scrum fracas and said Ace Steel should be sacked from AEW.

CM Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Ace Steel have reportedly been serving indefinite suspensions because of their notorious actions backstage after All Out.

While the other men involved in the melee faced similar repercussions, the company lifted their suspensions a week later.

For the forenamed wrestlers, their future banks on the fallout of the ongoing third-party investigation into the matter.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Hugo believes Tony Khan should fire Ace Steel for biting Kenny Omega and throwing chairs around during the scuffle:

"If I had something to do with him [Punk], and I was able to put peace between, you know, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Of course, I do believe like [ACE] Steel should've been fired. I do believe that he should be fired. I don't care how good or friendly you are of a trainer. You don't bite, you know, unless you are a family of Mike Tyson. I mean, you don't do that," Hugo said.

Savinovich continued:

"I think that he should've been the direct responsible for that because somebody should have a common sense of saying, 'Hey, we've had enough heat already. Let's not make this worse', and then people will say about Hugo, they broke the door down." (10:00 - 10:48)

You can check out his full interview below:

Jim Cornette believes AEW could face a lawsuit after the investigation is over

Though the rumor mill has been churning out with the possibility of CM Punk getting fired, Jim Cornette explained what lies ahead for AEW if they take that decision.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran asserted that The Straight Edge Superstar could "sue" AEW if they sack him amid his recovery from injury:

"Punk’s been putting up with this s**t for a while, if he’s the biggest star in the company, if they fire him not only are they shooting themselves in the foot, but also he’ll probably sue. He’s g****mn injured here, [and] not only injured himself in the line of duty but then had various high-ranking employees burst into his f**king locker room while he’s outnumbered and injured, that’s a lawsuit if nothing else" Cornette said.

Recent reports have alluded to AEW breaking its silence on the backstage issue as early as this week.

Whether or not Punk gets fired remains to be seen, but the company is heading to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second installment of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this Wednesday.

