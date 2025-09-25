  • home icon
  WWE veteran says he would give anything for a reality show about Tony Khan and his father (Exclusive)

WWE veteran says he would give anything for a reality show about Tony Khan and his father (Exclusive)

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 25, 2025 11:33 GMT
Shahid Khan (left) and Tony Khan (right) (Images via the latter
Shahid Khan (left) and Tony Khan (right) (Images via the latter's Instagram)

AEW is co-owned by the father-son duo, Shahid and Tony Khan. The Jacksonville-based company is an American sports entertainment juggernaut and WWE's biggest competitor. Furthermore, Shahid owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and the Premier League's Fulham F.C.

Shahid Khan has a charismatic personality and is a cut-throat businessman. The Billionaire family is quite private, but they have an immense passion for their business ventures. Interestingly, in a recent episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing with Russo, wrestling veteran Vince Russo said that he is quite interested to see a reality show about Tony Khan and his father.

"I would give anything for there to be a reality show about the Khans. I swear to God that it would be so great. Somebody's gotta do that," said Russo.
AEW critic Vince Russo says that Triple H is unqualified to lead WWE creative

Vince Russo is a strong critic of AEW. However, he is not too fond of Triple H and WWE's current storylines and angles. In the above Writing with Russo episode, the veteran stated that The Game is unqualified for his job.

He further said that the former WWE champion is the company's chief content officer only because he is married to Stephanie McMahon.

"Let's be honest, outside of marrying the boss' daughter, how qualified is Triple H for the position he's in. Let's be honest because I am telling you from a creative standpoint, he is not qualified at all, at all. What I'm talking about is basic fundamentals, basic babyface, heel fundamentals. He is not qualified when it comes to creative." said Russo.
Vince Russo suggests TKO fire Triple H to improve the promotion's creative output. It remains to be seen what the future holds for The King of Kings.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

