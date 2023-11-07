WWE veteran says he is ready to be Ric Flair's little brother "anytime" (Exclusive)

Ric Flair has developed many relationships during his time in the wrestling business, but a WWE veteran has stated that he would love to be the Nature Boy's 'little brother.'

The veteran in question is former WWE writer Vince Russo, who worked extensively with Flair during his time in WCW and TNA. The two men even crossed paths in the ring in 2000 when Russo was the head writer for World Championship Wrestling.

But it seems that Russo wants his relationship with the Nature Boy to be a little more than just colleagues, as he stated on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws that if Ric Flair wanted to be his big brother, he wouldn't say no.

“He can be my big brother anytime bro, anytime.” [10:00-10:05]

Ric is now a full-time member of the AEW roster after recently signing a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's company.

You can watch the full clip from The Wrestling Outlaws right here:

Vince Russo believes Sting wouldn't be able to turn down one more match with Ric Flair

On the October 25th edition of AEW Dynamite, Ric Flair was revealed to be Tony Khan's surprise for Sting, as The Icon had recently announced that he was going to be hanging up his boots for good in 2024.

While Flair stated upon his Jacksonville promotion debut that he just wanted to be by Sting's side during his final months in the business, some have speculated that perhaps Flair wants one more match with The Icon.

And Vince Russo feels that Sting wouldn't be able to turn it down, as he recently stated on another edition of The Wrestling Outlaws. Russo believes that the history between the two men would be too great for Sting to ignore, regardless of how physically capable Ric may be.

The two wrestling legends famously had their final bout against each other in WCW history on the March 26th, 2001, edition of Nitro, so to round out both of their careers would be seen as fitting in the eyes of the former WWE writer.

Do you think Ric Flair will wrestle Sting again? Let us know in the comments section below!

