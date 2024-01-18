WWE veteran says Tony Khan has become the “Michael Scott of The Office” in pro wrestling today (Exclusive)

Tony Khan has just been compared to an iconic character from a beloved sitcom. WWE veteran Vince Russo has claimed that he was the Michael Scott of the industry today.

Michael Scott, played by Steve Carell, was the Regional Manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin, a fictional company, and one of the focal points of the sitcom. He has been said to be a "goofy" character overall and one whose antics make him look unprofessional.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo directly compared the AEW President to this character, as he too was a goofy person, and he has had certain antics that many have seen to be unprofessional.

The former WWE head writer also thanked Khan, as due to these many antics, he has been able to make content about this and earn money.

"Tony Khan has become the 'Michael Scott of the Office in Professional Wrestling' as a shoot, as a 100% shoot. That’s who this guy has become...I thanked Tony Khan yesterday Chris (Featherstone) for allowing me to make money from him, without having to work for him. 1000% bro thank God for Tony Khan content, thank God." [9:5-9:45]

Tony Khan reportedly never put in an offer for top free agent

TK recently claimed on the media scrum for Worlds End that he would be active in free agency for 2024.

While he has already signed the likes of Deonna Purrazzo in the process, recent reports have come in saying he never sent in an offer for Giulia, who was one of the most sought-after free agents coming into the year.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW never made an offer for the STARDOM star.

"Giulia never got an offer from AEW, at least as of a couple of weeks ago, like two weeks ago. For whatever reason, they didn't go after her. I don't know why."

With WWE actively going after her and talks reportedly going very well between both parties, this could be a reason Khan could have backed out, as he may have noticed that he was already laying down a losing hand.

How do you feel about AEW potentially foregoing any plans to sign Giulia? Let us know in the comments section below.

