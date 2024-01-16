Top free agent "never got an offer" from AEW amid rumored WWE interest - Reports

Since its inception, AEW has done its best to secure some of the finest talents in pro wrestling. While the company has managed to land big names from WWE, it has also done well in scouting stars from other promotions worldwide. Even today, the Jacksonville-based organization does its best to sign top performers.

In the case of STARDOM's Giulia, that may not be true. The 29-year-old has been a subject of interest for WWE in recent months. According to reports, the Stamford-based promotion is keen on adding the Italian-Japanese wrestler to its roster.

WWE's interest in Giulia led many to believe All Elite Wrestling would also aim to sign her. However, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, she never received an offer from the Tony Khan-led promotion. He said:

"Giulia never got an offer from AEW, at least as of a couple of weeks ago, like two weeks ago. For whatever reason, they didn't go after her. I don't know why."

If the report is accurate, WWE could be the favorite to secure Giulia's services. However, All Elite Wrestling fans must not be disappointed as there is a chance the promotion could soon be the home of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks).

Wrestling veteran advises AEW star to move to WWE

In 2023, Jade Cargill and CM Punk became the talk of the town when they moved from All Elite Wrestling to WWE. While the news of them switching promotions was shocking, 2024 might bring another significant surprise if Maxwell Jacob Friedman makes his way to the Triple H-led company.

One man who believes MJF must join the Stamford-based promotion is wrestling veteran Konnan. During an episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the 60-year-old mentioned that The Salt of the Earth "needs to be in the WWE system." He said:

"He needs to be in the WWE system. He could become a huge star, become a movie star, you know, like going through that system because he has got the acting ability. I just don't know what he values right now. If it's the money and AEW is offering more money, it's like, dude, you're going to get your money down the road. It's not like considerably less money going to WWE, you betting on yourself." (1:30 - 1:56)

As of now, the status of the former AEW World Champion is unknown. He wrestled his last match at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view, where he dropped his title to Samoa Joe. This development has led many to speculate that he could move to WWE.

